BI – DW Developer

A very good client of our is looking for an Information Engineer – Business Intelligence (BI) Support is to generate and provide timely and accurate reporting insights and analyses to all the business units.

The role will design, develop, test, maintain and support the reporting and analytics for all entities.

This will require expertise in the Microsoft MIS and BI tools as well as the underlying [URL Removed] incumbernt must have:- Minimum 3 years experience- SSRS Experience- MSSQL 2016 + experience- Proficiency with MS Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, and Project is desired- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/ Information Science or relevant qualification

