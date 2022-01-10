BI/SQL Developer

Jan 10, 2022

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration. You’ll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering to development, testing and deployment.

Education and experience:

  • IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high
  • Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
  • Experience XML, and JSON
  • Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
  • Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
  • Extensive experience with SQL database
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
  • Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration
  • Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL Server
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • SQL

