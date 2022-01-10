BI/SQL Developer

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration. You’ll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering to development, testing and deployment.
Education and experience:
- IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high
- Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
- Experience XML, and JSON
- Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
- Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
- Extensive experience with SQL database
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
- Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration
- Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- SQL