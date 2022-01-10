BI/SQL Developer

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration. You’ll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering to development, testing and deployment.

Education and experience:

IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high

Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS

Experience XML, and JSON

Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial

Solid understanding of workflow design principles.

Extensive experience with SQL database

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position