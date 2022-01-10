CES 2022 wraps up in-person event

CES 2022 concluded on Friday, following a week filled with thousands of product debuts from more than 2 300 exhibiting companies from around the world, including more than 800 startups, launched products featuring innovation across artificial intelligence, automotive technology, digital health, smart home and more.

After nearly two years, CES returned to Las Vegas, welcoming well over 40 000 attendees in person, across 11 indoor and outdoor venues. A significant 30% of attendees travelled from outside the US, representing 119 countries.

“Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022 – with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES. “The CES show floor buzzed with the joy of human interaction and a five-sense innovation experience with products that will redefine our future and change our world for the better.”

Karen Chupka, executive vice-president of CES, adds: “CES 2022 furthered global business this week, as our industry gathered – many for the first time in two years – to collaborate, forge partnerships, make deals and advance the economy.

“After two years of not being able to connect in person, we were thrilled to welcome our industry back together again face-to-face to experience the latest innovation at CES 2022.”

CES 2022 featured transformative technologies that will spur business and shift markets, with major brands including Bosch, Canon, Hisense, HTC, LG Electronics, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Panasonic and Qualcomm.

Key trends included:

* Automotive Technology – Vehicle technology was front and centre at the show, with more than 190 automotive companies exhibiting, with companies including BMW, Hyundai, Indy Autonomous Challenge, Stellantis and VinFast, Vietnam’s first automaker.

* Digital Health – The latest in telemedicine, connected health devices and improved health features on wearables were highlights, allowing consumers to take better control of their own health with exhibitors such as Abbott, Essence and Baracoda Daily Healthtech.

* Artificial Intelligence – Prevalent throughout the show was artificial intelligence, making products and technologies smarter, more efficient and customisable, advancing nearly every major industry from agriculture to healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and entertainment. Companies included John Deere, featuring the first fully autonomous tractor, and Beyond Honeycomb, with an AI-enabled robot to prep and cook customizable meals.

* Startups – More than 800 startups from 19 countries were featured in Eureka Park, the startup hub for CES 2022, including the SkyDrive air taxi; ScenTronix with its EveryHuman algorithmic perfumery and Orbisk, an AI-powered fully automated food waste monitoring system. The Venetian Expo also featured a first-time European Pavilion highlighting the latest tech advancements from Europe.

Keynotes

The CES keynote stage featured leaders across global industries. Top executives delivered addresses including JH Han, vice-chairman, CEO and head of DX (Device eXperience) division at Samsung Electronics; Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors and Robert Ford, president and CEO of Abbott, the first healthcare keynote in CES history. Emmy-award winning FOX Business anchor Liz Claman and owners of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Erin and Faith Ozmen, spoke during the CES Leaders in Technology Dinner.

With more than 40 000 attendees, CES 2022 was able to successfully gather the industry together in person with praise from the US Travel Association on the show’s protocols. Health protocols were put in place for in-person attendance, including proof of vaccination, required masking indoors, testing and social distancing measures.

“CES offers ScenTronix a platform to directly connect with end consumers, potential business partners and investors,” says Frederik Duerinck, founder and CEO of ScenTronix, a startup within Eureka Park. “It’s an enabler for our next step in rolling out the next phase of expansion into the US.”

Those in the industry unable to attend CES in person can access the show digitally through31 January. Web Summit was selected as the digital platform provider for CES 2022.