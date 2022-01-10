CMPs simplify logistics, localise connectivity

Recent developments in the domains of network virtualisation, SIM technology and LPWA networking are currently driving a shift in the market for IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs) towards a greater diversity of IoT connectivity management services.

This is according to Berg Insight research into CMPs, which are a standard component in the value proposition from mobile operators and IoT MVNOs around the world.

As enterprises in various sectors inherently have different connectivity needs, IoT CMP vendors and IoT managed service providers are introducing new services to address different segments of the market, ranging from mission critical to massive IoT applications.

Delivery of global IoT connectivity services comprises another key focus area, propelled by enterprises’ demand for managing their global IoT device deployments through one platform or communications service provider.

About 67% of the global installed base of 1,74-billion IoT SIMs were managed using commercial connectivity management platforms at the end of 2020.

Huawei is the leading IoT CMP vendor in terms of volume with close ties to the domestic operators China Mobile and China Telecom and managed over 900 million IoT SIMs in Q2-2021. Whale Cloud, formerly known as ZTEsoft and partly owned by Alibaba Group since 2018, is the runner up on the Chinese market.

Cisco is the dominant IoT CMP vendor outside of China with about 180-million connections in mid-2021, followed by Vodafone and Ericsson. Vodafone stands out as the only mobile operator that licenses its platform to third-party service providers. IoT CMPs are also a key component in the offerings from technology providers and IoT MVNOs such as 1NCE, EMnify, floLIVE, IoTM Solutions and Mavoco.

“Several major IoT CMP vendors have in recent time added eSIM management capabilities to their platforms as a tool to simplify logistics and localise connectivity,” says Fredrik Stalbrand, senior analyst at Berg Insight.

Uptake of eSIM technology in the IoT market has been slow compared to the consumer market but seems to have reached a tipping point during 2020. “Enterprises in the utilities and security verticals are now following in the steps of the major automotive OEMs and adopt eSIMs in a broader set of IoT applications,” Stalbrand adds.