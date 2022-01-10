Cyber Security Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:YOUR technical expertise as a Cyber Security Manager is sought by an independent Asset Management firm to fill a hands-on role providing input, managing and delivering on the defined Information and Cyber Security strategy. The ideal candidate must possess a technical Degree/Diploma in Information Security/Computer Science or Engineering with at least a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) Certification. You will also require at least 6 years experience in Cyber Security operations, 3 years leading a Cyber Security team, Cloud Security experience, a broad technical knowledge of Information Systems, Security, Infrastructure, Networking Solutions, Security assessment and testing, Software Development Security, Security architecture and engineering & a good understanding of common IT Management / Compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST CSF, ISF, OWASP and [URL Removed] SME skills and mentorship to the Cyber Security Analysts as well as collaboration with the business and technology teams.

Day to day management of the Cyber Security Analysts.

Responsible for the day-to-day security operations.

Manage the relationship with 3rd party security vendors to improve and maintain security within the organisation.

Management of the security services providers and ensure that they deliver the security services within the agreed SLAs.

Maintain policies, processes and procedures to protect data in a manner that is compliant with legislation, regulations and professional standards.

Ensure that Information and Cyber Security controls and processes are functioning effectively.

Identify potential Information Security risks or control failures.

Cloud Security Advisor to all technology and business groups.

Facilitate Cloud Risk Assessments.

Perform security threat modelling including analysing and documenting security controls for internal or cloud technologies and in-house developed applications to ensure compliance with documented and approved security policies and standards.

Lead the Incident Response team to contain, investigate and prevent potential Cyber Security breaches.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Technical Degree/Diploma in Information Security, Computer Science or Engineering.

The position will require an incumbent with a minimum of a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager).

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in Information / Cyber Security with specific experience in Cyber Security operations.

Minimum of 3 years leading a Cyber Security team.

A broad technical knowledge of Information Systems, Security, Infrastructure, Networking Solutions, Security assessment and testing, Software Development Security, Security architecture and engineering.

Good understanding of common Information Technology Management / Compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST CSF, ISF, OWASP, SANS.

Cloud Security.

Advantageous Specialist experience in either DevSecOps, Application Security, or Offensive [URL Removed] to work towards team and individual targets.

Building and maintaining effective working relationships, both internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

