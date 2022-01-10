Cyber Security Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:YOUR technical expertise as a Cyber Security Manager is sought by an independent Asset Management firm to fill a hands-on role providing input, managing and delivering on the defined Information and Cyber Security strategy. The ideal candidate must possess a technical Degree/Diploma in Information Security/Computer Science or Engineering with at least a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) Certification. You will also require at least 6 years experience in Cyber Security operations, 3 years leading a Cyber Security team, Cloud Security experience, a broad technical knowledge of Information Systems, Security, Infrastructure, Networking Solutions, Security assessment and testing, Software Development Security, Security architecture and engineering & a good understanding of common IT Management / Compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST CSF, ISF, OWASP and [URL Removed] SME skills and mentorship to the Cyber Security Analysts as well as collaboration with the business and technology teams.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Technical Degree/Diploma in Information Security, Computer Science or Engineering.
- The position will require an incumbent with a minimum of a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager).
Experience/Skills
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in Information / Cyber Security with specific experience in Cyber Security operations.
- Minimum of 3 years leading a Cyber Security team.
- A broad technical knowledge of Information Systems, Security, Infrastructure, Networking Solutions, Security assessment and testing, Software Development Security, Security architecture and engineering.
- Good understanding of common Information Technology Management / Compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST CSF, ISF, OWASP, SANS.
- Cloud Security.
Advantageous Specialist experience in either DevSecOps, Application Security, or Offensive [URL Removed] to work towards team and individual targets.
Advantageous Specialist experience in either DevSecOps, Application Security, or Offensive [URL Removed] to work towards team and individual targets.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
