Data Warehouse Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Investment Firm seeks the coding talents of a highly meticulous & self-driven Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for data-driven systems. Your role will include developing integration solutions utilising T-SQL and other vendor integration tools, ETL development to load Data Warehouse, maintain existing SSRS report definitions and testing and deployment of new development. The successful candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline, 5-8 years SQL experience – stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI, knowledge of financial concepts and terms and work experience with relational and dimensional database [URL Removed] as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements.

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools.

ETL development to load Data Warehouse.

Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of new development.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills

5-8 Years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential.

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, Power BI or similar)

Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures.

Interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions.

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Advantageous

Experience creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).

Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation.

Exposure to PostgreSQL.

Financial Services industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail and quality.

Problem solving

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication.

