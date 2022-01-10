Front-end Developer (HTML CSS and JavaScript) – Centurion/ Semi Remote – up to R 700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Would you like to join a Company that prides themselves in their data driven digital activation and their incredible transformation journey? Their day to day is providing solutions to their customers specific needs.

Are you a Front-end Developer with looking to start the new year off with a bang, utilising your already impressive skill set for a company that is growing at a rapid rate.

Requirements:

Microsoft Gold Partner Certificate

Front-end Developer

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54210 which is a Semi-Remote position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

