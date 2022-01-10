Intermediate – Senior Test Analyst at Saratoga Software

Saratoga is looking for a test specialist to join our high-performing team of business thought leaders. The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for minimising the risk of software failure and the quality assurance of developed solutions. The person will be based at client sites and must be able to work with different teams and adapt to change well. Experience in manual testing is essential, with a willingness to move into automation testing if required.
Key responsibilities
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
- Analyse test requirements and test scenarios
- Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements
- Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets
- Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data
- Maintain and enhance the test case repository
- Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders
- Track and report on software defects
- Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
- Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
- Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments
Qualifications
- Degree or diploma in IT
- ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous
Technical Skills and Experience
- 3-5 years testing experience (in both manual and automation testing)
- Experience working in the Financial Services industry is essential
- Technical/development background/understanding is required
- Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies and frameworks
- Experience in an agile team and understand agile frameworks (Scrum)
- Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills
- Proven track record working with Microsoft technologies
- Proven track record working with Selenium is an added advantage
Attributes
- Show a strong sense of personal mastery
- Confident, enthusiastic
- Excellent communication and listening skills
- Quality and detail conscious
- Ability to adapt to changing situational requirements
- Handles pressure confidently and appropriately
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Manual Testing
- Testing Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.
The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.
Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.
We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.
We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.