Minister seeks engagement on Telkom’s ITA challenge

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has noted the new court application by Telkom to set aside the Invitation To Apply (ITA) for IMT Spectrum issued by ICASA on 10 December 2021.

She points out that this development happens without affording her an opportunity to resolve whatever concerns Telkom may have with the current ITA.

The minister adds that the conclusion of a process to release the IMT spectrum by 31 March 2022 is important for the country to reap the benefits of the digital dividend in the country’s quest for post Covid-19 pandemic economic recovery, job creation and transforming SA into a digital economy.

Ntshavheni is taking legal advice and will respond accordingly to Telkom’s court application. In the meantime, she says she is engaging will engage Telkom and all relevant parties with the aim to reach an out of court settlement and avoid further delays in the release of spectrum.