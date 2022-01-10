.Net Core Solutions Architect – Pretoria – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the best companies in the insurance industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers.

This is a company that constantly rewards efficiency and beyond the box thinking through their lucrative bonus structures. You will also be required to develop innovative solutions.

You would need to have a minimum of 10 years development experience and be involved in multiple projects in a technical advisory role. You will be responsible for implementing various designs and ideas to enhance their cloud infrastructure.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Must have 10 years’ experience coding in C#

.Net Core

Net

SQL Server

Web API

Entity Framework

Xamarin

AWS/ Azure

Microservices

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

ASP .Net

Web API

Xamarin

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

