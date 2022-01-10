Network Planner at Fourier Recruitment

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Network Planner to start immediately with minimum 2 – 5 years experience in the industry.The Network Planner is to design civils and fibre-optic infrastructure to agreed methodologies which are cost-effective and fit-for-purpose within timescales that are suitable both for the company and the customer.

To design suitable civils and fibre optic infrastructure which are cost-effective, fir-for-purpose and, where required, future-proof

To forecast CAPEX and OPEX requirements of designed infrastructure projects

To produce detailed industry-standard documentation of that design

To help develop, implement and champion FTTH network topologies

To provide a BOQ for the planning document

To drive consistency, quality, suitability and cost-effectiveness

Detailed understanding of all aspects of civils route planning

Detailed understanding of all aspects of fibre planning

Full understanding of SA wayleave local and national authority regulations in respect to civil engineering works

Ability to understand and produce detailed industry-standard level of survey, installation and as-built documentation

Knowledge and understanding of lit fibre services

Key Relationships

Internal

Roll-out Manger

Sales Teams

Field Services Teams

Service Management / MDU managers

External

Customers

Highways authorities

External planning resource

Knowledge & Experience

Minimum Requirements

Matric

2 – 5 Years experience in the industry

