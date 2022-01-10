Network Planner at Fourier Recruitment

Jan 10, 2022

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Network Planner to start immediately with minimum 2 – 5 years experience in the industry.The Network Planner is to design civils and fibre-optic infrastructure to agreed methodologies which are cost-effective and fit-for-purpose within timescales that are suitable both for the company and the customer.

  • To design suitable civils and fibre optic infrastructure which are cost-effective, fir-for-purpose and, where required, future-proof
  • To forecast CAPEX and OPEX requirements of designed infrastructure projects
  • To produce detailed industry-standard documentation of that design
  • To help develop, implement and champion FTTH network topologies
  • To provide a BOQ for the planning document
  • To drive consistency, quality, suitability and cost-effectiveness
  • Detailed understanding of all aspects of civils route planning
  • Detailed understanding of all aspects of fibre planning
  • Full understanding of SA wayleave local and national authority regulations in respect to civil engineering works
  • Ability to understand and produce detailed industry-standard level of survey, installation and as-built documentation
  • Knowledge and understanding of lit fibre services

Key Relationships

  • Internal
  • Roll-out Manger
  • Sales Teams
  • Field Services Teams
  • Service Management / MDU managers

External

  • Customers
  • Highways authorities
  • External planning resource
  • Knowledge & Experience

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • 2 – 5 Years experience in the industry

Learn more/Apply for this position