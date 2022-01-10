Network Planner at Fourier Recruitment

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Network Planner to start immediately with minimum 2 – 5 years experience in the industry.The Network Planner is to design civils and fibre-optic infrastructure to agreed methodologies which are cost-effective and fit-for-purpose within timescales that are suitable both for the company and the customer.
- To design suitable civils and fibre optic infrastructure which are cost-effective, fir-for-purpose and, where required, future-proof
- To forecast CAPEX and OPEX requirements of designed infrastructure projects
- To produce detailed industry-standard documentation of that design
- To help develop, implement and champion FTTH network topologies
- To provide a BOQ for the planning document
- To drive consistency, quality, suitability and cost-effectiveness
- Detailed understanding of all aspects of civils route planning
- Detailed understanding of all aspects of fibre planning
- Full understanding of SA wayleave local and national authority regulations in respect to civil engineering works
- Ability to understand and produce detailed industry-standard level of survey, installation and as-built documentation
- Knowledge and understanding of lit fibre services
Key Relationships
- Internal
- Roll-out Manger
- Sales Teams
- Field Services Teams
- Service Management / MDU managers
External
- Customers
- Highways authorities
- External planning resource
- Knowledge & Experience
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- 2 – 5 Years experience in the industry