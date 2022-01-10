Senior C# Developer

Jan 10, 2022

If you are a Senior C# developer seeking to expand your experience in C# Development, then this is opportunity is for you!!! Our client is in a massive giant in the automotive industry

The ideal candidate should have:

  • +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
  • IT Degree or Diploma

Technical and Functional Skills include:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS

technologies

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Understanding of:

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Apply today for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • AKS
  • Azure Devops
  • REST
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • CI
  • CD
  • Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position