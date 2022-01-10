Senior C# Developer

If you are a Senior C# developer seeking to expand your experience in C# Development, then this is opportunity is for you!!! Our client is in a massive giant in the automotive industry

The ideal candidate should have:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

IT Degree or Diploma

Technical and Functional Skills include:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS

technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Qualifications advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Apply today for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

AKS

Azure Devops

REST

SQL

NoSQL

Agile

Scrum

CI

CD

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

