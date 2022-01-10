If you are a Senior C# developer seeking to expand your experience in C# Development, then this is opportunity is for you!!! Our client is in a massive giant in the automotive industry
The ideal candidate should have:
- +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
- IT Degree or Diploma
Technical and Functional Skills include:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS
technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
Apply today for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- AKS
- Azure Devops
- REST
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Agile
- Scrum
- CI
- CD
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma