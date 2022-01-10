Senior Data Engineer – Pretoria – up to R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to work for one of the leading Digital and Data Driven Solutions firms that always strives to improve decision making capabilities in the business industry? Then you are a perfect candidate for this role.

The Senior Data Engineer will have the opportunity to develop analytics solutions on the latest technologies (such as Azure synapse analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Machine Learning) and within several industries for both local and international clients.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology

6-7 years commercial experience

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft SQL Server

Database Development

DAX Query Language proficiency

ETL Development

Cube Development

DevOps

Waterfall

Agile

Microsoft Azure Data Technologies (Advantageous)

Reference Number for this position is NN54220 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

