Senior Data Scientist – Cape Town – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of Africa’s largest and most innovative Retailers leading the way in the industry has an opportunity open for a Senior Data Scientist to join their dynamic team.

The position requires a senior Data Scientist that will oversee the activities of junior Data Scientists, will provide advanced expertise on statistical and mathematical concepts, and applies and inspires the adoption of advanced data science and analytics across the business.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

5 – 6 years’ commercial experience

R

Python

SQL

AWS

Responsibilities:

Formulating, suggesting, and managing data-driven projects which are geared at furthering the business’s interests

Collating and cleaning data from various entities for later use by Junior Data Scientists

Delegating tasks to Junior Data Scientists in order to realize the successful completion of projects

Monitoring the performance of Junior Data Scientists and providing them with practical guidance, as needed

Selecting and employing advanced statistical procedures to obtain actionable insights

Cross-validating models to ensure their generalizability

Producing and disseminating non-technical reports that detail the successes and limitations of each project

Suggesting ways in which insights obtained might be used to inform business strategies

Staying informed about developments in Data Science and adjacent fields to ensure that outputs are always relevant

