Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Java Developer.
Job Description:
Java development and operations (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.
The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT degree / Diploma or work experience and meet the following criteria:
- +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Role tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
Required skills:
- Expert in Java / JEE
- RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
Added advantage:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- Java Development
- Java 8
- RESTful WebServices
- Core Java
- Java technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years