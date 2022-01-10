Senior Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Java Developer.

Job Description:

Java development and operations (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT degree / Diploma or work experience and meet the following criteria:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Role tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Required skills:

Expert in Java / JEE

RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Added advantage:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

Java Development

Java 8

RESTful WebServices

Core Java

Java technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

