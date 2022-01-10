Senior Java Developer

Jan 10, 2022

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Java Developer.

Job Description:

Java development and operations (analysis, development, and testing) on, inter alia, a platform for vehicle information management with extensive integration points.

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT degree / Diploma or work experience and meet the following criteria:

  • +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Role tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Required skills:

  • Expert in Java / JEE
  • RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of design patterns
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
  • ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
  • Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins

Added advantage:

  • Apache Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • Heartbeat
  • Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development
  • Java 8
  • RESTful WebServices
  • Core Java
  • Java technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position