Senior Java Developer / Lead – Netherlands – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Here is a new and exciting opportunity with a company that truly has HEART!! They were first established in Kenya over six years ago, and since then they have connected over 4.7 million users and 3000 health care providers. They are a mobile health beneficiary platform operating across Africa and Europe.

They are looking for a Senior Back-end Software Engineer with key focus in Java Text Back. You will be part of their developing team as well as their multidisciplinary team working on core features of the platform. As a team you own your backlog and take pride in achieving results. Your main task will be to deliver quality solutions for the end-users.

Do you have the experience and skills needed for this exciting opportunity? Apply now!

Requirements:

BSc in Software Engineering or related

Minimum of 8 years’ solid experience in Development

English and Afrikaans speaking

JavaScript

Cypress (Testing Tool)

HTML

CSS

BASH

REST API

GraphQL

Bitbucket Pipelines

Angular 12 and Typescript is a BIG PLUS!!!

