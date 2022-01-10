Senior .Net Developer with Azure (C#) – Semi Remote – Up to R1.2m at e-Merge IT Recruitment

With specialisation in cloud document solutions this software development company is just where you need to be this year to take your career to new heights!

You will join a fast paced but small team, adding to your skillset daily whilst utilising your wealth of experience gained.

If you are a Senior .Net Developer with Azure experience give me call today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior .Net Developer with Azure

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile/Scrum

Azure Stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Qualifications

Bsc Degree or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is BV52809 which is a semi-remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1.2 mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

