ABAP UI5 Software Developer (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

ABAP Ui5 Software Developer required for award winning company based in East London to develop and support SAP applications and support SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc. You will also be responsible for initiating, developing and maintaining a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC.

Responsibilities:

Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions globally

Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development

5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

Extensive SAP ABAP development skills

Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5

SAP oData services

Webdynpro for ABAP

Integration with MS Office

Workflow

Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

