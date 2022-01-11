ABAP UI5 Software Developer (Permanent) at Profile Personnel

Jan 11, 2022

ABAP Ui5 Software Developer required for award winning company based in East London to develop and support SAP applications and support SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc. You will also be responsible for initiating, developing and maintaining a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC.

Responsibilities:

  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions globally
  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development
  • 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
  • Extensive SAP ABAP development skills
  • Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5
  • SAP oData services
  • Webdynpro for ABAP
  • Integration with MS Office
  • Workflow
  • Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
  • Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

