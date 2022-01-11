Business Analyst Team Lead

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience:

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organizing, coordinating, and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Our client would like you to have:

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Aris experience

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Align closely with business and delivery stakeholders around strategic roadmaps.

Assist to shape the demand for the specific area.

Assist with lean business cases / PAC / Board approvals.

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Ensures E2E processes are documented, understood & aligned with business and architecture.

Solid understanding of E2E for area of responsibility.

Have a deep understanding of the value streams within the domain and products they support, to assist in shaping the roadmap for those products.

Focus on customer centricity and customer experience throughout all operational processes and value streams and help to create a culture of customer centricity within the BA discipline.

Surfacing and delivering regular insights to the Business Stakeholders with sound recommendations, allowing our Business Stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Produces innovative ideas or solutions that challenge traditional assumptions and approaches ongoing developments from new perspectives.

Devises, initiates, and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across various disciplines

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Collaborating with stakeholders (within IT and Business) to identify and consider opportunities for improvement and efficiency.

Promote best practices and persuade stakeholders to change practices and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for BA’s in BA tools, standards, best practices, processes, and delivery.

Promoting a culture of collaboration and cross-discipline engagement within the team.

Ensures that the contribution of others is recognized through formal reward processes and gestures of informal recognition.

Lead a team of BA’s: Defines standards for appropriate behavior and addresses inappropriate behavior from others. Ensure that individuals know what is expected of them. Pushes autonomy and empowerment downwards through the organization. Inspires enthusiasm and a cheerful outlook in people about their work and their contribution to the organizations success. Identifies development needs in others and ensures they are aware of the resources available for their learning and development. Connecting individuals with learning and development contacts. Identifies, attracts, and recruits high calibre individuals as organization-wide assets. Responsible for quality assurance of BA deliverables and coaching regarding quality issues identified.



Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Assist with identification of resources to be allocated to work requests based on specific knowledge areas or skills

Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, delivery teams, architecture, and the rest of the BA community.

Identify business and organizational constraints affecting options for change.

Align with the PMO and Business on upcoming projects, initiatives, and work request, so that our client can start planning and communicating this, and anticipate resource requirements to ensure that resources are brought on board / assigned timeously.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions.

Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Eliciting and analyzing cultural, business, and organizational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement

Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.

Organizing, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to organizational objectives and ensuring high quality delivery on work.

Ensuring costs are monitored and users and the organization benefit.

Able to coach the business analysts on organization and effective time management.

