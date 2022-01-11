Corporator/Junior Business Systems Analyst (IT Man

Are you a Junior Business Systems Analyst with the following credentials?
Education
Tertiary degree/diploma/certificate in Computer Science, IT technology
Skills
Experience in configuration & implementation of complex business applications (Web application administration)
Advanced level of Excel & IT literacy (Microsoft Office 365 Word, PowerPoint & Excel & web browsers)
Experience in demonstrating ongoing technical support to internal stakeholders
General knowledge of cloud platforms and technologies
Keen interest to learn & develop skills platform functionalities
Skilled at report / dashboard creation
Experience in interfacing to other applications
Key responsibilities
Optimising business IT processes
Assessing and upgrading business systems & processes
Liaising with vendors and 3rd parties (beneficial for Zoho, expected for 2/3 role)
Providing ongoing technical support to all members of staff
Work with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure
If so, I am looking for you to join a team that works on a Software platform that helps businesses to digitize, manage and assure their Governance, Performance, Risk and compliance programs – it is highly configurable and adaptable to the client’s business model.
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Subsidy