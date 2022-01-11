Corporator/Junior Business Systems Analyst (IT Man

Are you a Junior Business Systems Analyst with the following credentials?

Education

Tertiary degree/diploma/certificate in Computer Science, IT technology

Skills

Experience in configuration & implementation of complex business applications (Web application administration)

Advanced level of Excel & IT literacy (Microsoft Office 365 Word, PowerPoint & Excel & web browsers)

Experience in demonstrating ongoing technical support to internal stakeholders

General knowledge of cloud platforms and technologies

Keen interest to learn & develop skills platform functionalities

Skilled at report / dashboard creation

Experience in interfacing to other applications

Key responsibilities

Optimising business IT processes

Assessing and upgrading business systems & processes

Liaising with vendors and 3rd parties (beneficial for Zoho, expected for 2/3 role)

Providing ongoing technical support to all members of staff

Work with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure

If so, I am looking for you to join a team that works on a Software platform that helps businesses to digitize, manage and assure their Governance, Performance, Risk and compliance programs – it is highly configurable and adaptable to the client’s business model.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Subsidy

