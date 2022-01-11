Data Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

Our clienyts software widely used by Asset Management companies in South Africa and more recently in the UK, in line with the companys international expansion strategy. The area where our clientis mostly used is within the research and investment process. They have a young and dynamic team of skilled Data Engineers who assist clients from both a support and project perspective. In both cases it involves interacting with the software (fundamentally a toolkit) which allows them to build customised solutions and models for clients based on their specific and unique data requirements. The configuration and implementation of Quintessence at our various clients.

Understand the business requirements of Quintessences clients, the focus being the research and investment process of these Asset Managers.

Construct end to end data service solutions

Liaise and Interface with clients in a support role, providing 2nd Tier support and enhancement services

Understand and manage the clients data requirements, the data being specific to the financial markets.

Contribute towards a team that develops, constructs, tests and maintains architectures (such as data bases and large-scale processing systems)

Ensure data architecture will support the requirements of the clients business

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality

Employ sophisticated analytics and statistical methods to prepare data for use in prescriptive modelling

Automate work by using process flow tools

Provide feedback to the Development team regarding new functionality and issue logging

Creation of user interfaces allowing users to upload their own dataTechnical Skills / Expertise

Data analysis, modelling and surfacing

Data cleaning / Integrity checking Experience of creating reports using Excel or equivalent

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers)

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring

Constructing data queries by combining multiple data sources

Present information using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, PowerBI and Tableau) Experience of consuming APIs (advantageous)

Some experience in a programming language (advantageous) Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge (advantageous)

Statistical languages (such as R and Matlab) (advantageousMinimum RequirementsPreferred Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or an Engineering degree.

Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation

