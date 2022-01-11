Epson and Usain Bolt ink partnership to promote cartridge-free printing

Epson has announced a partnership with Usain Bolt across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia (EMEAR) region, where Bolt will be the face of a brand awareness campaign for Epson’s cartridge-free EcoTank printers.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt will promote Epson’s EcoTank range to include Outdoor, POS and Social Media.

More than 60-million EcoTank high-capacity ink tank printers have sold worldwide since their launch in 2010, saving customers up to 90% on printing costs2. The printers come with high yield ink bottles instead of cartridges. One set of ink bottles is the equivalent of up to 72 cartridges worth of ink.

Epson has recently refreshed its award-winning range of EcoTank printers enabling busy households and small offices to enjoy hassle-free printing at an ultra-low-cost per page. All Epson’s new EcoTank printers feature its Micro Piezo Heat-Free Technology so users can enjoy reduced energy consumption with less need for replacement parts.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Bector, Head of sales Epson East and West Africa said: “Usain is the perfect partner for us! He is one of the most recognised people in the world and his engaging character will help bring our low-cost printing solutions to life in a fun, memorable and engaging way. With more of us working from home than ever before, and modern family life getting busier, now is the right time to raise even more awareness of our EcoTank printers and the cost saving benefits they deliver.”

Bolt says: “I’m delighted to be working with Epson to help spread the word about EcoTank printers. I only partner with brands that I believe can make a real difference. EcoTank printers remove many of the frustrations that exist around printing with cartridges so anything that can help make life a little bit easier has got to be a good thing.”