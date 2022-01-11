ETL DEVELOPER/DATA INTEGRATOR/DATA SCIENTIST – LEAD

Jan 11, 2022

Job Description

  • Liaise with the Practice Principal re progress on allocated deliverables
  • Cost Estimates
  • Draw up job cards for the deliverables
  • Actioning Code Development
  • Attend daily project meetings
  • Manage Junior Developer
  • Candidates from Big Data, collections, Fraud and Consulting industries will be given preference

PLEASE SEND SKILLS MATRIX WITH APPLICATION

Qualifications

  • B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Comm. Informatics/B.Eng

Skills

  • 3 + years experience in: SSIS, Ab Initio, Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle),DataStage, Informatica, PowerCentre, Talend, IBM Info Sphere, Oracle Data Integrator, SAS Data Integration Studio
  • Methodologies: Agile Scrum, Kanban, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), Real Time Integration
  • 2 + Years Management experience
Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • Ab Initio
  • Pentaho Data Integration
  • Kettle
  • DataStage
  • Informatica
  • PowerCentre
  • Talend
  • IBM Info Sphere
  • Oracle Data Integrator
  • SAS Data Integration Studio
  • Agile Scrum
  • Kanban
  • ETL
  • Fraud and Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management

