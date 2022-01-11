ETL DEVELOPER/DATA INTEGRATOR/DATA SCIENTIST – LEAD

Job Description
- Liaise with the Practice Principal re progress on allocated deliverables
- Cost Estimates
- Draw up job cards for the deliverables
- Actioning Code Development
- Attend daily project meetings
- Manage Junior Developer
- Candidates from Big Data, collections, Fraud and Consulting industries will be given preference
PLEASE SEND SKILLS MATRIX WITH APPLICATION
Qualifications
- B.Sc. Computer Science/B.Comm. Informatics/B.Eng
Skills
- 3 + years experience in: SSIS, Ab Initio, Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle),DataStage, Informatica, PowerCentre, Talend, IBM Info Sphere, Oracle Data Integrator, SAS Data Integration Studio
- Methodologies: Agile Scrum, Kanban, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), Real Time Integration
- 2 + Years Management experience
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- Ab Initio
- Pentaho Data Integration
- Kettle
- DataStage
- Informatica
- PowerCentre
- Talend
- IBM Info Sphere
- Oracle Data Integrator
- SAS Data Integration Studio
- Agile Scrum
- Kanban
- ETL
- Fraud and Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management