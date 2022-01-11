Full Stack Java Developer

One of the largest growing automotive industries, The German Giant, BMW is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer.

If you have at least 8 years experience working with Java and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, then keep reading on !

Skills that are required from you:

Java 8 or higher

JPA

TDD

Angular 9 or higher

TypeScript

HTML

CSS

BitBucket

Jenkins

SQL

GlassFish

What you would be doing should be successful:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Don’t be shy. APPLY NOW!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

