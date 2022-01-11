Full Stack Java Developer

One of the largest growing automotive industries, The German Giant, BMW is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer.

If you have at least 8 years experience working with Java and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, then keep reading on !

Skills that are required from you:

  • Java 8 or higher
  • JPA
  • TDD
  • Angular 9 or higher
  • TypeScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • BitBucket
  • Jenkins
  • SQL
  • GlassFish

What you would be doing should be successful:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Don’t be shy. APPLY NOW!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

