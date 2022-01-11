One of the largest growing automotive industries, The German Giant, BMW is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer.
If you have at least 8 years experience working with Java and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, then keep reading on !
Skills that are required from you:
- Java 8 or higher
- JPA
- TDD
- Angular 9 or higher
- TypeScript
- HTML
- CSS
- BitBucket
- Jenkins
- SQL
- GlassFish
What you would be doing should be successful:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Don’t be shy. APPLY NOW!
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Angular 9
- CSS
- HTML
- Jenkins
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years