Seeking innovative Full Stack/ Mobile Developers to join my client, a leading global provider of Fleet Telematics solutions in 120 countries and is listed on the NYSE and JSE. This position is fully remote and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.
You will be a member of anagile developmentteam and can expect to besolving interesting problemstogether with your colleagues,developing these solutionsand working with testers and product owners to make sure weredelivering fantastic featuresto customers!
Skills:
- C#
- Xamarin (Android and iOS)
- .NetCore
- RESTful API
- MS SQL
- Angular
- AWS Cloud (advantageous
- MVVM (advantageous)
Responsibilities
- Building and maintaining web applications.
- Assessing the efficiency and speed of current applications.
- Writing high-quality code.
- Managing hosting environments.
- QA testing.
- Troubleshooting and debugging.
- Keeping on top of new technologies
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension and more