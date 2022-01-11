Full Stack/Mobile Developers

Seeking innovative Full Stack/ Mobile Developers to join my client, a leading global provider of Fleet Telematics solutions in 120 countries and is listed on the NYSE and JSE. This position is fully remote and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.

You will be a member of anagile developmentteam and can expect to besolving interesting problemstogether with your colleagues,developing these solutionsand working with testers and product owners to make sure weredelivering fantastic featuresto customers!

Skills:

C#

Xamarin (Android and iOS)

.NetCore

RESTful API

MS SQL

Angular

AWS Cloud (advantageous

MVVM (advantageous)

Responsibilities

Building and maintaining web applications.

Assessing the efficiency and speed of current applications.

Writing high-quality code.

Managing hosting environments.

QA testing.

Troubleshooting and debugging.

Keeping on top of new technologies

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension and more

