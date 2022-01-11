Intermediate Backend Developer – Johannesburg – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the top companies offering cloud-based solutions and offers software as a service.
You would need to be an intermediate Backend Developer with a minimum of 4+ years of experience. Ideally you would need to be a highly skilled individual and be technically strong. Having a BSc degree or similar and cloud-based experience is highly essential. You will mainly be handling the delivery of streamlined backend systems.
If this is you, apply now!
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 4+ years’ experience in C#
- You are highly skilled [URL Removed] Core with deep integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles
- Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack
- Agile Scrum methodologies and development
- ERP systems
- Angular 8+ / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus
Reference Number for this position is FM53980 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R600K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 8
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- Agile Scrum
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree