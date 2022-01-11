Intermediate Software Developer at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of SA’s top Asset Management Hubs is looking to onboard an Intermediate C# Backend Developer.

When in this position, you will be required to ensure the design of a clear and simple solution and that elegant code is written. You will also provide guidance in troubleshooting and root cause analysis.

Requirements:

Intermediate C# Backend Developer for Retail

C#

MS SQL

Crystal

SSRS

System Integration

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53496 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a competitive salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

MS SQL

Crystal

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

