Intermediate Software Engineer

Skills needed :

C#

Asp.Net

Angular or similiar

.Net Core

Docker

Microservices

Microsoft SQL

PostgreSQL

Message Queueing

Must have:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Minimum3 years programming experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension and more

