Network Manager

Job Duties:

Ensure daily operational duties are fulfilled

Managing a team of Network and Net-SysAdmin engineers

Ongoing maintenance and improvement of the core network

Vendor management

Overall planning of network rollout and associated tasks

Managing of the network within budget parameters

Maintain network stability and uptime of the network

Network product support and ongoing development

Security of the overall network

Execution of the group network strategy

Internal customer support

And any other reasonable task

Requirements:

2 – 3 years Technical Team Management experience

CCNP/CCSP certification with official CSCO number

10+ years working within an ISP based environment

Experience and knowledge of Cisco routers and switches (IOS)

Experience and knowledge of Juniper routers and switches (JUNOS)

Experience and knowledge of Extreme Networks switches (EXOS)

Experience and knowledge of IP addressing and subnetting (IPv4 &IPv6)

Experience and knowledge of Routing protocols including BGP and OSPF

Experience and knowledge of MPLS and Metro Ethernet protocols

Excellent analytical and troubleshooting ability

Experience and knowledge of of Linux Servers

Experience and knowledge of Radius (AAA)

Experience and knowledge of VMWare and virtualization

Proficiency with source-control tools (GitHub, Bitbucket, etc.)

Familiar with monitoring systems/tools e.g. Netdata/Zabbix/Iris

Experience leading a engineering team

Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards and protocols

Experience in working with multi-cultured employees

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to take ownership of projects and initiatives with minimal supervision

Ability to work under pressure and is stress tolerant

Project management experience

Capacity planning and network optimization experience

Valid driver license and own transport

Learn more/Apply for this position