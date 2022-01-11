PPC Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:RUN and monitor Paid Media campaigns, budgets, strategy, design, implementation and analysis of ad performance for clients as the next PPC Specialist sought by a fast-paced global Digital Business Consultancy. Your core mission will be to ensure Online Marketing efforts have the highest possible Return On Investment (ROI). The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years experience in a similar role, deep knowledge and expertise in Paid Media and Web Analytics, be well-versed in principles of Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and experience with more than one paid media platforms such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Google Ads, Facebook Ads and LinkedIn Ads and a proficient user of Bid Management Software, such as Acquisio . You should also be analytical and good with [URL Removed] Collaborate and engage with Team | Deliver Training on PPC

Provide support to any colleague in need of your skills and expertise.

Provide guidance with relation to your specialism to any colleague specialising in a different department, as well as more Junior SEM Specialists.

Provide training to the rest of the company on Paid Media best practice to ensure that Account Managers in particular are upskilled and knowledgeable in all areas.

Understand Client Business | Drive Revenue of SEM Team | NPS | Client Renewals –

Develop an understanding of our clients businesses and the reasons and strategies behind client campaign objectives.

Where applicable, attend/run client meetings, strategy workshops or client briefing/reporting calls and support with the preparation for these meetings and the delivery of relevant outputs.

Maintain a full and complete understanding of client contracts and deliverables, and the financial impact each account has on the business.

Project Management| Problem Solving | Meet deadlines –

Support the Account Manager in the creation of the high-level project plan and Project Management briefs.

Write technical briefs and brief the work or solution to other Specialists.

Communicate the status of the project to all team members regarding deliverables/actions/solutions/project products.

Manage the client changes, timelines and scope.

Quality check of every task you work on before handing over.

Check deliverables against the brief from a technical solution standpoint.

Deliver tasks on time.

Create/Set, document and manage the project strategy/architecture.

Work with the Project team to ensure the solution will meet the client goals.

Respond to clients with technical answers.

Log time that you spend against the appropriate project tasks.

Advise on resource assignment.

Accountable for quality control of deliverables that peers create.

Review and flag any issues with briefs ahead of time.

Raise technical roadblocks with senior members in your department; this may be your Head Of Department or the Lead Consultant.

Raise any technical red flags with the Lead Consultant as soon as possible i.e. I found X wont work because of Y.

Monitor the project budget when assigning work and follow-up on time logging.

Communicate the status of the project to all team members – Deliverables/actions.

Ensure that campaigns are delivered on time and on budget, preferably exceeding expectations.

Seek feedback and results on the work you have delivered for clients from the Account Managers and use this to improve and optimise your activity.

Implement Paid Media Strategies | Performance Reporting –

Have a primary role in the execution of all client and internal Paid Media campaigns, ensuring deliverables are completed and results are reported on accurately, including insights and proposed next steps.

You will have an active role in the development of creative campaign strategies from initial planning to implementation.

Utilise and further develop your knowledge on the use of LinkedIn Ads, Twitter Ads and Facebook Ads, Google Ads and Bing Ads paid media platforms.

Develop your knowledge on the effective use of any Bid Management Platform that the company uses.

Conduct keyword research and audience research to identify opportunities to target and deliver relevant users to the clients website via Paid Media channels.

Draft engaging and persuasive ad copy that clearly states the benefits of the clients proposition and encourages clicks/conversions.

Manage the translation of ad copy into other languages through the companys translation partners.

Plan, upload, manage and optimise Paid Media campaigns as well as build performance reports in any platform we manage on behalf of our clients.

Develop and maintain a knowledge of the companys PPC propositions and the technology stack used by these teams.

Develop and maintain knowledge of the B2B Technology industry and the key influencers through reading trade magazines or online publications.

Identify individual strengths and weaknesses in our PPC processes/strategies, and work to implement necessary changes.

Oversee Analytics | Develop CMS knowledge

Apply and develop your knowledge on the use of Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics.

Setup new accounts in Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics and tracking deployment for clients according to best practice.

Apply and develop your knowledge on the use of Google Analytics and HubSpots Reporting functionality.

Handle, filter, extract and analyse the data available in Google Analytics, HubSpot and any other reporting tools, in order to produce valuable insights to help demonstrate the results of our activities to our clients and provide recommendations to improve upon our past activities.

Develop your knowledge of HubSpots CMS in order to be able to make modifications to pages which will allow you to effectively perform all of the following tasks: conversion tracking, tracking URLs, GA and GTM tag implementation.

Quickly familiarise yourself with the various CMS systems that our clients use, to carry out the above.

Collaborate & Assist Internal Teams | Support Company Goals

Communicate delivery dates and provide regular updates to the Traffic Management and Client Service teams on the status of work scheduled with you and your team.

Take an active role in supporting the internal Marketing team whilst encouraging other members of your team to do the same, including writing regular blogs on your area of specialism for the company website, being active on social media and pursuing any other relevant opportunities that support the companys goals.

At all times adhere to, promote and support the values and goals outlined in our company mission.

Conduct yourself with an impeccable level of professionalism, setting a leading example to your co-workers and clients.

Internal Reporting | Administration –

Ensure that all internal paperwork timesheets, expense claim forms, purchase orders are completed promptly by agreed deadlines.

Ensure that all client and internal reporting is kept up to date e.g., monthly impact reports and fortnightly update reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 years experience as a PPC Specialist or similar.

Deep knowledge and expertise in Paid Media and Web Analytics.

Proficient user of analytics tools such as Google Analytics.

Experienced user of Google Tag Manager.

Proficient user of paid search and paid social platforms, such as Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Facebook Ads and Twitter Ads.

Proficient user of Bid Management Software, such as Acquisio.

Excellent time management, campaign planning and prioritisation skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Strong organisational skills, goal-orientated and able to multitask, work proactively in a team environment, and meet strict deadlines.

Analytical and strategic thinker.

Ability to think outside the box.

Exceptional ability to understand and interpret data.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines.

Confidence to conduct yourself professionally with clients and peers.

Work under your own initiative and demonstrate an ambition to grow.

Able to develop good client, colleague and supplier relationships.

