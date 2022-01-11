SAP Business Analyst

Job Description

SAP business analyst will optimize our business processes by integrating customized SAP solutions. You will be analyzing our processes, collaborating with management on SAP integration, and overseeing the implementation of our SAP solutions.

Assessing business needs via business process analysis, collaboration, and observation.

Determining how to integrate SAP software programs to enhance targeted business processes.

Evaluating IT infrastructure and capabilities, as well as facilitating cost-effective improvements.

Customizing existing programs and adding new programs to a single SAP-integrated platform.C

Configuring SAP solutions to ensure smooth system integration, enhanced functionalities, and user-friendly interfaces.

Collaborating with the IT team to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.

Providing SAP end-user training and support.

Documenting SAP processes and preparing progress reports.

Complying with industry regulations.

Keeping informed of the latest SAP updates, developments, and offerings.

Involvement with new Business System projects and roll out.

Managing a team of SAP super users (CSC)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, management information systems, business, finance, or in a related field preferred.

SAP certification.

Skills

A minimum of 2 years experience as an SAP business analyst in a similar industry.

Solid knowledge of relevant business processes and their integration with SAP systems.

In-depth knowledge of the latest advancements in SAP applications.

3 years of relevant work experience understanding of the Fertilizer/Agricultural Industry

MS Office (Advanced ExcelSQL Programming Experience will be an Advantage)

Experience with project management, and working cross-functionally to manage and prioritize

Salary / Package

R50 000 CTC

Benefits

Group Life

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Desired Skills:

SAP

MS Office

Advanced ExcelSQL Programming

project management

About The Employer:

A leading importer, blender and retailer of a complete range of granular, liquid and specialty fertilizers in South Africa and boasts a solid footprint in Southern Africa

