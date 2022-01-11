Senior Data Analyst

My client, an independent social and market research agency with a strong reputation for delivering high quality and high impact research, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team. Existing products need a full re-development, using more modern technology stacks to offer more responsive and user engaging web experiences.

The Data Analyst will possess a strong understanding of business intelligence development, with experience in Power BI and Power Query. This individual will work cross-functionally to support project life cycles, ad-hoc analysis, creation of thorough documentation and training, and future proofing the reporting experience.

Education and experience required

Bachelors degree in business administration, economics, computer science, management information systems, or related field or equivalent related experience



1-3 years of experience as a Data Analyst working with Power BI



Advanced analytical knowledge of data



Excellent oral and written communication skills with a keen sense of customer service



Business analysis

Key responsibilities

Data validation, profiling, auditing and data cleansing activities



Development, production and management of data quality reports



Identify opportunities for business process improvements



Develop and maintain dashboards



Develop and maintain reports



Develop KPI’s and other reporting measures



Present KPIs to Senior Management on a regular basis



Support data requests



Support Data Engineer



Act as liaison between business team and IT



Process oriented with great documentation skills

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Subsidy

Learn more/Apply for this position