My client, an independent social and market research agency with a strong reputation for delivering high quality and high impact research, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team. Existing products need a full re-development, using more modern technology stacks to offer more responsive and user engaging web experiences.
The Data Analyst will possess a strong understanding of business intelligence development, with experience in Power BI and Power Query. This individual will work cross-functionally to support project life cycles, ad-hoc analysis, creation of thorough documentation and training, and future proofing the reporting experience.
Education and experience required
- Bachelors degree in business administration, economics, computer science, management information systems, or related field or equivalent related experience
- 1-3 years of experience as a Data Analyst working with Power BI
- Advanced analytical knowledge of data
- Excellent oral and written communication skills with a keen sense of customer service
- Business analysis
Key responsibilities
- Data validation, profiling, auditing and data cleansing activities
- Development, production and management of data quality reports
- Identify opportunities for business process improvements
- Develop and maintain dashboards
- Develop and maintain reports
- Develop KPI’s and other reporting measures
- Present KPIs to Senior Management on a regular basis
- Support data requests
- Support Data Engineer
- Act as liaison between business team and IT
- Process oriented with great documentation skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Subsidy