Senior Data Analyst

Jan 11, 2022

My client, an independent social and market research agency with a strong reputation for delivering high quality and high impact research, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team. Existing products need a full re-development, using more modern technology stacks to offer more responsive and user engaging web experiences.
The Data Analyst will possess a strong understanding of business intelligence development, with experience in Power BI and Power Query. This individual will work cross-functionally to support project life cycles, ad-hoc analysis, creation of thorough documentation and training, and future proofing the reporting experience.
Education and experience required

    • Bachelors degree in business administration, economics, computer science, management information systems, or related field or equivalent related experience
    • 1-3 years of experience as a Data Analyst working with Power BI
    • Advanced analytical knowledge of data
    • Excellent oral and written communication skills with a keen sense of customer service
    • Business analysis

Key responsibilities

    • Data validation, profiling, auditing and data cleansing activities
    • Development, production and management of data quality reports
    • Identify opportunities for business process improvements
    • Develop and maintain dashboards
    • Develop and maintain reports
    • Develop KPI’s and other reporting measures
    • Present KPIs to Senior Management on a regular basis
    • Support data requests
    • Support Data Engineer
    • Act as liaison between business team and IT
    • Process oriented with great documentation skills

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Subsidy

Learn more/Apply for this position