SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Job Description
- Minimum of 5 years Full Stack Experience
- Liaise with clients, assigned developers and the Product Principals to ensure:
- Projects on track
- Actioning Code Development
- Ensuring that assigned Jnr Developer is provided a job card and that the tasks assigned to the Jnr developer is executed
- Attend daily meetings related to the project and their deliverables
- Attend and contribute Weekly Client Demo sessions
Qualifications
- BSc Degree Graduates (BSc Computer Science) or similar degree
Desired Skills:
- Net Core (Web API/Microservices)
- EF Core
- React JS
- HTML5/JavaScript (ES6)/CSS3
- C#
- SQL
- SSIS 7/8
- Java Technical Patterns
- DDD (Domain Driven Design)
- TDD (Test Driven Design)
- Git Development Environments
- Microsoft SQL server [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];
- Cloud Computing Azure/AWS (Advantage
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- data allowance