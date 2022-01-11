SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Job Description

Minimum of 5 years Full Stack Experience

Liaise with clients, assigned developers and the Product Principals to ensure:

Projects on track

Actioning Code Development

Ensuring that assigned Jnr Developer is provided a job card and that the tasks assigned to the Jnr developer is executed

Attend daily meetings related to the project and their deliverables

Attend and contribute Weekly Client Demo sessions

Qualifications

BSc Degree Graduates (BSc Computer Science) or similar degree

Desired Skills:

Net Core (Web API/Microservices)

EF Core

React JS

HTML5/JavaScript (ES6)/CSS3

C#

SQL

SSIS 7/8

Java Technical Patterns

DDD (Domain Driven Design)

TDD (Test Driven Design)

Git Development Environments

Microsoft SQL server [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];

Cloud Computing Azure/AWS (Advantage

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

data allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position