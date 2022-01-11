SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Jan 11, 2022

Job Description

  • Minimum of 5 years Full Stack Experience
  • Liaise with clients, assigned developers and the Product Principals to ensure:
  • Projects on track
  • Actioning Code Development
  • Ensuring that assigned Jnr Developer is provided a job card and that the tasks assigned to the Jnr developer is executed
  • Attend daily meetings related to the project and their deliverables
  • Attend and contribute Weekly Client Demo sessions

Qualifications

  • BSc Degree Graduates (BSc Computer Science) or similar degree

Desired Skills:

  • Net Core (Web API/Microservices)
  • EF Core
  • React JS
  • HTML5/JavaScript (ES6)/CSS3
  • C#
  • SQL
  • SSIS 7/8
  • Java Technical Patterns
  • DDD (Domain Driven Design)
  • TDD (Test Driven Design)
  • Git Development Environments
  • Microsoft SQL server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];
  • Cloud Computing Azure/AWS (Advantage

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • data allowance

