Senior Java Developer (RESTful API) – Remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a team you WANT to be a part of!! They service some 1.3 million active investor accounts and employs more than 450 people in South Africa, managing over 500 billion pounds of assets.

The role calls for a Senior Java Developer for CoreTech with expertise in Java Jersey API. You will be responsible for the overview of the domains within Institutional IT and for the design, implementation and support of the technology solutions that enable the Institutional business area and business functions to achieve their business objectives.

Are you ready to make your next big move?? APPLY NOW!!

Requirements:

Knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in object-orientated design, data structures and algorithms

Minimum of 8 years’ worth of professional development experience

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Core Java Programming JDK 8->11

AWS Lambda function experience

AWS S3

AWS API Gateway

Queuing mechanisms

Java Jersey API

Micro-service development Experience

JIRA

Confluence

Git

Azure DevOps pipeline

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related

Reference Number for this position is TV53978 which is a Remote Contract position offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS S3

Java

Jersey API

JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position