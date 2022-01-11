Senior React Developer at BET Software

We are seeking a Senior React Developer whose primary function is to design and implement userfacing features for websites and applications using [URL Removed] The incumbent will be responsible for the

performance of our websites or applications to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years commercial experience with React

5+ years JavaScript

Solid knowledge of CSS, HTML, and other front-end languages

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles and frameworks

State management experience with React Hooks & Redux

Solid, working knowledge of writing unit tests (Jest, React-Testing Library)

Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice

Experience with RESTful APIs

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirement

Advantageous:

Working in a Scrum / Agile environment

Experience with Kubernetes

Required Experience and Skills:

Develop & Maintain user-facing features using [URL Removed]

Make use of reusable components and front-end libraries for use across our platforms

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices

& browsers

& browsers Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards

Maintain and implement code and design standards

Mentor Junior and Intermediate React Developers

Please note if you have not been contacted within 30 days, kindly consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

react

angular

.Net

Asp.Net

Javascript

dapper

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a rapidly growing international footprint. Our multiskilled Team is responsible for providing advanced software solutions, while supporting incredibly high transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry, making BET Software a lively and engaging place to be. Our progressive use of technology enables our talented Team to work with the tech stack of their choice and we encourage an environment and culture that supports collaboration, learning and growth. We believe that our strength lies in our diversity and that Teamwork makes the dream work, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals.

We are a dynamic group of people that stem from a variety of cultures, backgrounds and locations. While our head office is based in Umhlanga, South Africa we recruit talent throughout South Africa and Internationally.

