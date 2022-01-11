Software Engineer – Implementation

Jan 11, 2022

Requirements:

Completed B.Sc, Computer Science, B.Eng, Electronic Engineering Degree. Excellent academics essential.

Technologies: –

C#, Oracle, SQL

Responsibilities:

It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;

  • Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.
  • Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs
  • Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit
  • Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients
  • Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns

Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer include: –

  • Solution design, build, test, support and improve
  • Configure and test solutions with colleagues
  • Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions
  • Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production
  • Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement
  • Develop technical designs and documentation
  • Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions

2 to 5 years’ exp

  • Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle

  • Software product configuration and support experience

  • Good understanding and experience of the software development process

  • Experience working in a project delivery environment

  • Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage

  • Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage

  • Integration, process automation and system/data migration an advantage

  • Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation is an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Science
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • C#

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position