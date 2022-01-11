Software Engineer – Implementation

Requirements:

Completed B.Sc, Computer Science, B.Eng, Electronic Engineering Degree. Excellent academics essential.

Technologies: –

C#, Oracle, SQL

Responsibilities:

It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;

Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.

Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns

Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer include: –

Solution design, build, test, support and improve

Configure and test solutions with colleagues

Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions

Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement

Develop technical designs and documentation

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions

2 to 5 years’ exp

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle

Software product configuration and support experience

Good understanding and experience of the software development process

Experience working in a project delivery environment

Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage

Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage

Integration, process automation and system/data migration an advantage

Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation is an advantage

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

SQL

Oracle

C#

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

