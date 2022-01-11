Software Engineer – Implementation

Requirements:
Completed B.Sc, Computer Science, B.Eng, Electronic Engineering Degree. Excellent academics essential.
Technologies: –
C#, Oracle, SQL
Responsibilities:
It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;
- Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.
- Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs
- Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit
- Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients
- Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns
Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer include: –
- Solution design, build, test, support and improve
- Configure and test solutions with colleagues
- Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions
- Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production
- Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement
- Develop technical designs and documentation
- Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions
2 to 5 years’ exp
-
Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle
-
Software product configuration and support experience
-
Good understanding and experience of the software development process
-
Experience working in a project delivery environment
-
Financial services – banking, investment or asset management experience an advantage
-
Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools an advantage
-
Integration, process automation and system/data migration an advantage
-
Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- SQL
- Oracle
- C#
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree