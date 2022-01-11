Software Tester (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville seeks a technically strong & highly analytical Software Tester with at least 2 years work experience in a similar role and demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA. You must also preferably possess an IT related Degree/Diploma and QA related Test Management Certification such as ISTQB Foundation, have Functional & Non-functional Testing experience, strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools & processes and be comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an [URL Removed]

IT related Degree or Diploma is preferable.

QA related Test Management Certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation preferred.

Experience/Skills

2 Years professional experience in a related role, e.g., Software Testing.

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes.

Functional and Non-functional testing experience.

Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.

Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.

Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Analytical skills, i.e., to analyse requirements.

