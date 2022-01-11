The shift to a digital first model continues

The past year and a half brought the spotlight on the need for instant availability of IT resources enabled by the cloud.

Many organisations had to grapple with existing in an entirely new world and shift to a digital-first model to ensure that they could operate, and that their workforce could remain productive from anywhere in the world.

Cloud proved more valuable in this time, without it, teams would have had a harder time remaining productive and collaborating. Co-editing and storing valuable sensitive documents securely, with colleagues from multiple locations and many other activities, for instance, were enabled by cloud technology.

According to Research from Gartner, almost 70% of organisations using cloud services today plan to increase their cloud spend in the wake of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

“The pandemic validated cloud’s value proposition,” said Sid Nag, research vice president, Gartner. “The ability to use on-demand, scalable cloud models to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity is providing the impetus for organisations to rapidly accelerate their digital business transformation plans.”

As technologists lead their company’s response to the pandemic, many are facing increasingly high pressures to innovate and scale digital services and migrating to a SaaS approach comes with strong considerations. Challenges with implementing SaaS services due to evolving data residency laws and regulations, as well as latency via cloud services that can exist based on proximity to SaaS locations, are areas of concern when considering a SaaS approach.

However, modern CIOs recognise the urgent need for a secure, reliable and scalable SaaS solution to support their rapid digital transformation efforts and meet the ever-increasing user demand for flawless digital experience.

CIOs and their teams require a single view of the entire IT environment. They need to connect the dots up and down the stack, from the customer or employee-facing application, all the way down to the lowest level infrastructure. The concept is known as full-stack observability, and it’s now vital to every business.

‘The Agents of Transformation 2021,’ an AppDynamics survey of more than 1,000 global IT decision makers revealed that technologists implemented digital transformation projects faster in 2020 than in any previous year; on average three times faster.

It has become extremely important for IT leaders to have their finger on the beating heart of their business and the ability to observe what matters most within the organisation. Get this right and more CIOs will continue to expand their influence in board-level decisions and IT teams will continuously spearhead value creation across their organisations.

The AppDynamics Business Observability platform is a critical component of Cisco’s Full-Stack Observability strategy. Together we are delivering a market-leading, enterprise-scale and cloud-native Observability platform that will meet the growing demands of global technologists as they navigate increasing IT complexity and data noise. The addition of replex’s highly skilled team to AppDynamics will enable us to accelerate and broaden the platform’s capabilities and deliver on this strategy.

With that said, the time to consider shifting to the cloud has passed and it is very likely that virtual and remote operations will be around long after the pandemic is gone.

