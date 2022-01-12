BI Developer

Qualifications required:
- BCom Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, and/or IT
- BI Certification
- ITIL qualification advantageous
- Microsoft BI certification advantageous
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 years BI ETL development experience of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop
- Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tabular Cubes and, Power BI
- Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment
- Solid working experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS (multidimensional and / Tabular)
- SQL data transformation and data warehousing experience on premise and cloud
- Experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)
- Experience in Master data systems (MDS and DQS) or equivalent
- An understanding of Machine learning, predictive analytics
- Ralph Kimball Data modelling methodology
- Data Quality principles
Key Responsibilities
- Liaise with the BI analyst in order to understand the domain and problem.
- Develop and enhance existing or new reporting /business intelligence solutions
- Provide support in planning, development and execution of code to incorporate data into the data warehouse, and update reporting deliverables for business intelligence solutions
- Production support of all reporting, business intelligence, environment and data platform solutions
- Data cleaning, preparation and transformation of all sources of data incorporated into the business intelligence solution.
- Apply appropriate analysis and modelling to answer the business questions. Interpret the patterns and relationships mined from the data, validate the data model and results.
- Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models
- Support end users and error management of BI solutions
- Quality reports delivered within agreed timeframe. Present findings to BI team and stakeholders in an effective manner. Influence the decision-making process.
- Find innovative solutions to the business problem presented.
- All projects completed within agreed timeframe. Number send backs and hours of rework done kept to minimum
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- ETL
- OLAP
- Tabular
- Power BI
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SQL
- Scrum
- MDS
- Master Data Systems
- DQS
- Machine Learning
- Ralph Kimball
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
5 Month Contract opportunity in Cape Town, for an experienced BI Developer to immediately start!