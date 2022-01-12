BI Developer

Jan 12, 2022

Qualifications required:

  • BCom Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, and/or IT
  • BI Certification
  • ITIL qualification advantageous
  • Microsoft BI certification advantageous

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 4 years BI ETL development experience of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop
  • Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tabular Cubes and, Power BI
  • Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment
  • Solid working experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS (multidimensional and / Tabular)
  • SQL data transformation and data warehousing experience on premise and cloud
  • Experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)
  • Experience in Master data systems (MDS and DQS) or equivalent
  • An understanding of Machine learning, predictive analytics
  • Ralph Kimball Data modelling methodology
  • Data Quality principles

Key Responsibilities

  • Liaise with the BI analyst in order to understand the domain and problem.
  • Develop and enhance existing or new reporting /business intelligence solutions
  • Provide support in planning, development and execution of code to incorporate data into the data warehouse, and update reporting deliverables for business intelligence solutions
  • Production support of all reporting, business intelligence, environment and data platform solutions
  • Data cleaning, preparation and transformation of all sources of data incorporated into the business intelligence solution.
  • Apply appropriate analysis and modelling to answer the business questions. Interpret the patterns and relationships mined from the data, validate the data model and results.
  • Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models
  • Support end users and error management of BI solutions
  • Quality reports delivered within agreed timeframe. Present findings to BI team and stakeholders in an effective manner. Influence the decision-making process.
  • Find innovative solutions to the business problem presented.
  • All projects completed within agreed timeframe. Number send backs and hours of rework done kept to minimum

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • ETL
  • OLAP
  • Tabular
  • Power BI
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SQL
  • Scrum
  • MDS
  • Master Data Systems
  • DQS
  • Machine Learning
  • Ralph Kimball

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

5 Month Contract opportunity in Cape Town, for an experienced BI Developer to immediately start!

