BI Developer

Qualifications required:

BCom Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, and/or IT

BI Certification

ITIL qualification advantageous

Microsoft BI certification advantageous

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years BI ETL development experience of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop

Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tabular Cubes and, Power BI

Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment

Solid working experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS (multidimensional and / Tabular)

SQL data transformation and data warehousing experience on premise and cloud

Experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)

Experience in Master data systems (MDS and DQS) or equivalent

An understanding of Machine learning, predictive analytics

Ralph Kimball Data modelling methodology

Data Quality principles

Key Responsibilities

Liaise with the BI analyst in order to understand the domain and problem.

Develop and enhance existing or new reporting /business intelligence solutions

Provide support in planning, development and execution of code to incorporate data into the data warehouse, and update reporting deliverables for business intelligence solutions

Production support of all reporting, business intelligence, environment and data platform solutions

Data cleaning, preparation and transformation of all sources of data incorporated into the business intelligence solution.

Apply appropriate analysis and modelling to answer the business questions. Interpret the patterns and relationships mined from the data, validate the data model and results.

Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models

Support end users and error management of BI solutions

Quality reports delivered within agreed timeframe. Present findings to BI team and stakeholders in an effective manner. Influence the decision-making process.

Find innovative solutions to the business problem presented.

All projects completed within agreed timeframe. Number send backs and hours of rework done kept to minimum

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

ETL

OLAP

Tabular

Power BI

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

SQL

Scrum

MDS

Master Data Systems

DQS

Machine Learning

Ralph Kimball

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

5 Month Contract opportunity in Cape Town, for an experienced BI Developer to immediately start!

