BI Developer (CH731) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Business Intelligence consulting company, based in Somerset West is looking for a data expert to assist and take responsibility for developing, deploying and supporting BI solutions, and be flexible within a wide variety of BI toolsets.

You will get to work in an everchanging environment, that pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation. Use your know-how to perform a key business advisory role, using relational and dimensional data. Help us create, innovate and manipulate data for trailblazing business solutions, within a broad spectrum of industry sectors.

ABOUT THE POSITION

Are you someone who can manage design, documenting, data modelling and manage multiple projects and developments ?

Design and Documenting

Generate specs for new reports based on business requirements

Identify areas of improvement in the reporting process

Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI

Document all reports, data sources and purpose of reports

Identify data sources and availability

Design, build and release reports to relevant stakeholders

Extract, transform and load data from external sources (Excel, SharePoint lists, SFTP, SQL)

Rapid development of proof of concepts

Assisting with technology proposals

Data Modelling

Build sustainable data models.

Monitor and track data reports.

Identify root causes and escalation of failure points.

General

Must be able to manage multiple projects.

Must be a team player

Must be agile

Must have working experience 1 2 years minimum.

ARE YOU THIS PERSON?

Qualification and Experience

Three-year?tertiary qualification in IT or a related field (with 1 2 Years exp) OR

3 years experience in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics or similar, as well as experience with the following skills and technologies: MS SQL SSAS / DAX Data Modelling / Tabular / Multi-Dimensional Modelling exposure Microsoft Power BI skills Tableau SAP BW Altyrex Planful Experience in Microsoft Power Automate Snowflake skills The ability to?work?with international clients



General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

