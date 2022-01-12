BI Developer (CH731) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Business Intelligence consulting company, based in Somerset West is looking for a data expert to assist and take responsibility for developing, deploying and supporting BI solutions, and be flexible within a wide variety of BI toolsets.
You will get to work in an everchanging environment, that pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation. Use your know-how to perform a key business advisory role, using relational and dimensional data. Help us create, innovate and manipulate data for trailblazing business solutions, within a broad spectrum of industry sectors.
ABOUT THE POSITION
Are you someone who can manage design, documenting, data modelling and manage multiple projects and developments ?
Design and Documenting
- Generate specs for new reports based on business requirements
- Identify areas of improvement in the reporting process
- Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
- Document all reports, data sources and purpose of reports
- Identify data sources and availability
- Design, build and release reports to relevant stakeholders
- Extract, transform and load data from external sources (Excel, SharePoint lists, SFTP, SQL)
- Rapid development of proof of concepts
- Assisting with technology proposals
Data Modelling
- Build sustainable data models.
- Monitor and track data reports.
- Identify root causes and escalation of failure points.
General
- Must be able to manage multiple projects.
- Must be a team player
- Must be agile
- Must have working experience 1 2 years minimum.
ARE YOU THIS PERSON?
Qualification and Experience
- Three-year?tertiary qualification in IT or a related field (with 1 2 Years exp) OR
- 3 years experience in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics or similar, as well as experience with the following skills and technologies:
- MS SQL
- SSAS / DAX Data Modelling / Tabular / Multi-Dimensional Modelling exposure
- Microsoft Power BI skills
- Tableau
- SAP BW
- Altyrex
- Planful
- Experience in Microsoft Power Automate
- Snowflake skills
- The ability to?work?with international clients
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.