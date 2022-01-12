Business Intelligence Technical Lead – Cape Town CBD – Market Related at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Africa’s largest privately-owned and independent investment management company focused on generating long-term wealth for their clients that is looking to welcome a BI Technical Lead to join their winning team.

The ideal candidate will manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain and understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7- 8 years commercial experience

MS SQL

T/SQL

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

Stored Procedures

UDF

AWS

RDBMS

Power BI

Scrum Methodology

Responsibilities:

Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain

Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery.

Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability

Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains

Review code and approve changes before deployment to production

Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions

Reference Number for this position is NN53472 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a Market related salary negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

