CATEGORY PRICING AND COMMERCIAL ANALYST X2 at Woolworths

To analyse and model the profitability and commercial impact of proposed pricing in order to advise and equip the buying teams to define and execute against the Foods pricing strategy. To be the single contact for pricing, market data and insights to and from the matrix teams. Play an integration role across Foods business to ensure that all aspects of the pricing strategy is understood, documented and modelled correctly. To make recommendations and provide supporting analysis and present to various committees for final decision making.

Advise and equip buying teams to leverage pricing, market and customer analytics to shift customer perception on Price and grow their categories

Integrate Price and market share analytics into Category Assessment

Integrate Price and market share analytics into Value Chain

Track Trusted Price execution and report against defined commercial case/s for the category (or food-wide pricing initiatives)

Build capabilities of buying and matrix teams to leverage pricing and promotions tools and methodologies

Competitor tracking, analysis and reporting (NPD, Promo and Pricing strategy)

Integrate with Central Pricing

Develop and sustain mutually beneficial stakeholder relationships

Bachelors Bachelors degree in Business, Economics, or Mathematics, or equivalent educational qualification

Minimum 5 years Retail experience

Experience working in a client delivery and matrix team structure advantageous.

Qlik experience beneficial

Pricing analyst experience beneficial

MS suite proficiency Microsoft and Excel

High degree of commercial awareness and is able to make the links between product quality, pricing, profit and customer value

Highly numerate and structured with a strong analytical mind

Able to analyse complex data and make recommendations that support the Trusted price strategy, minimise risk and drives financial KPIs

Able to work to demanding timescales whilst maintaining high standards

Advanced Excel skills with demonstrated experience in financial modelling

Able to liaise at all levels to proactively resolve issues and contributes positively to working together to achieve desired outcomes

The ability to understand retail market share data and translates this with trends into creative business strategies that are customer centric.

