Data Centre Manager

Jan 12, 2022

ND: CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE BACKGROUND

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

  • The Data Centre Manager is the leader of data centre operations, responsible for 24×7 operations of the data centre facility, in accordance with industry best practice and company policies and standards.
  • The incumbent manages and supervises teams of employees within the Data Centre.
  • The role is required to oversee equipment maintenance, inventory, customer service, contractor management and employee management.

Your versatility will be your greatest asset as you deliver mission-critical support and empower our clients to harness the full power of the offerings.

Main functions:

  • Data Centre Management
  • Compliance, Audit and Risk

Skills requirements:

  • Finance
  • Leadership
  • Administrative duties
  • Client satisfaction

Qualifications:

  • Electrical and/or mechanical qualification
  • Cabling qualification preferable
  • Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience
  • +5 years’ experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.
  • Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g., Cabling, Cooling, Power
  • Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)

PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN CONTACTED WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF SUBMITTING YOUR CV, YOUR APPLICATION HAS BEEN UNSUCCESSFUL

