ND: CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE BACKGROUND
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
- The Data Centre Manager is the leader of data centre operations, responsible for 24×7 operations of the data centre facility, in accordance with industry best practice and company policies and standards.
- The incumbent manages and supervises teams of employees within the Data Centre.
- The role is required to oversee equipment maintenance, inventory, customer service, contractor management and employee management.
Your versatility will be your greatest asset as you deliver mission-critical support and empower our clients to harness the full power of the offerings.
Main functions:
- Data Centre Management
- Compliance, Audit and Risk
Skills requirements:
- Finance
- Leadership
- Administrative duties
- Client satisfaction
Qualifications:
- Electrical and/or mechanical qualification
- Cabling qualification preferable
- Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience
- +5 years’ experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.
- Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g., Cabling, Cooling, Power
- Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)
Desired Skills:
- Data centre
- Management
- Cabling
- Technical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years