Data Centre Manager

ND: CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE BACKGROUND

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

The Data Centre Manager is the leader of data centre operations, responsible for 24×7 operations of the data centre facility, in accordance with industry best practice and company policies and standards.

The incumbent manages and supervises teams of employees within the Data Centre.

The role is required to oversee equipment maintenance, inventory, customer service, contractor management and employee management.

Your versatility will be your greatest asset as you deliver mission-critical support and empower our clients to harness the full power of the offerings.

Main functions:

Data Centre Management

Compliance, Audit and Risk

Skills requirements:

Finance

Leadership

Administrative duties

Client satisfaction

Qualifications:

Electrical and/or mechanical qualification

Cabling qualification preferable

Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience

+5 years’ experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.

Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g., Cabling, Cooling, Power

Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)

