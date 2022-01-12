Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:TRANSFORM raw data into useful data systems & meaningful solutions as the next Data Engineer sought by a dynamic Fund Management Firm. Your role will also entail evaluating business needs and objectives, conducting complex data analysis, building algorithms and prototypes and exploring ways to enhance data quality and reliability. The ideal candidate must possess a MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or similar discipline, be Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate, have 2 years ETL, Azure Data Factory, Databricks, SQL, SSAS, T-SQL, U-SQL, C#, Python, Power BI, SAS VA, Power Pivot, Azure DevOps and .NET, prior experience in a similar role & a solid understanding of On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid server architecture and [URL Removed] and organise raw data.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate.
- Secondary Certifications, including the Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), include a wide range of topics with specific sub-certifications including MCSE: Data Management and Analytics.
Experience/Skills
- Minimum 2 years of experience with ETL tools, Azure Data Factory, Databricks, SQL, SSAS & T-SQL.
- Previous experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
- Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques.
- Knowledge of Programming languages (e.g., C# and Python).
- Hands-on experience with SQL database design.
- Data Visualization using Power BI, SAS VA, and Power Pivot.
- Tabular models (DAX) in Visual Studio.
- Strong in Data Governance, including Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Quality tools and processes.
- Good basic understanding of On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid server architecture and infrastructure.
- U-SQL.
- Azure DevOps.
- .NET.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Great numerical and analytical skills.
- Possess hunger and a big drive for constantly being up to date with technology and new features and changes.
- A ‘can do – will do’ attitude, that guarantees the absolute best client experience.
- Enjoy working in diverse teams.
