Find the right device to power hybrid working

As we enter 2022 and mark the third year since Covid-19 changed our lives, it’s becoming obvious that hybrid working is here to stay.

With business professionals now sharing their time between physical offices, home and other remote sites, their choice of end user device is no longer a hit-and-miss affair – today, the device has to enable the best possible connectivity, collaboration and productivity.

Indeed, endpoint devices now have to ensure that the employee has the same experience regardless of where they are. At the same time, CIOs need to ensure these devices are secure and managed.

With more than 70% of employees set to work remotely, research shows that employers are going to increase their spending on virtual collaboration tools and manager training.

Mobility as we knew it two years ago – being able to work as long as there is a decent WiFi connection – is no longer good enough for these hybrid workers. Today, micromobility means that workers need to move seamlessly from home to office and back again, with any place in the home doing service as a workspace.

Today, the device the people use to work is most likely also the device they use for their leisure and entertainment, so it needs to offer them the best of both worlds.

“The HP ProBook with AMD Ryzen processors offer a notebook that will suit any worker; offering performance, connectivity and security.” Siyanda Mvimbeli, HP PC Product Manager.

“AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors feature the most advanced cores in the world for users who need the best performance, enabling a responsive computing experience and powerful performance to speed productivity.” Craig Dawson. AMD Africa Commercial Lead.

The notebook range includes the HP ProBook x360 436 G8, the HP ProBook 455 G8 and the HP ProBook 255 G8.

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Notebook

This top-of-the-range notebook is based on the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO APU Processor and AMD Radeon UMA Graphics, with 8 GB memory, 256 GB NVMe storage. The 13,3-inch FHD (1920×1080) touch display device comes with Windows 11 onboard.

The HP ProBook x360 435 delivers power, security and durability in a versatile 360-degree design that adapts throughout the day, with four use modes that enable users to easily create, present, and collaborate.

The device includes commercial-grade security features, ensuring security and privacy from the BIOS up.

HP ProBook 455 G8 Notebook

The HP ProBook 455 G8 notebook, with its 15,6-inch HD (1366×768) display, runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

It is built on the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO APU Processor, with AMD Radeon Graphics, and features 8 GB memory plus 256 GB NVMe storage.

With a new compact design, the HP ProBook 455 delivers commercial performance, security and durability, boasting a long battery life and high-speed solid state drives.

It’s easy to stay mobile with this workhorse, which features a compact, light, slim chassis with aluminum components. The screen-to-body ratio is more than 87%, and the device boasts a quiet, responsive keyboard.

Multi-layered security is built in: HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense. From the BIOS to the browser, above, in, and below the OS, these constantly-evolving solutions help protect the notebook from modern threats.

HP 255 G8 Notebook

The HP 255 G8 has something for everyone, from entry-level to executive, offering a range of configurations:

Windows 10 Home; AMD Ryzen 3 processor; 8 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage; and 15,6-inch diagonal HD display.

Windows 10 Pro; AMD Ryzen 3 processor; 8 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage; and 15,6-inch diagonal FHD display.

Windows 10 Pro 64; AMD Ryzen 5 processor; 8 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage; 15,6-inch diagonal FHD display.

Windows 10 Pro; AMD Ryzen 5 processor; 16 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage; 15,6-inch diagonal FHD display.

Built-in security

All HP ProBook notebooks feature multi-layered protection that includes a host of commercial-grade security and privacy features such as HP Sure Start, HP Sure Sense, HP Secure Erase, and HP Sure Click.

The processors running this system are built on the AMD Zen processor architecture, that helps to guard against cyber-attacks while protecting data confidentiality and integrity. An integrated chain of trust is built around the AMD Secure Processor.

