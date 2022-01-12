Front End Developer

12 months extendable contract

Mandatory Requirements:

– Minimum of 5 year working experience in webdevelopment using TypeScript primarily

– Experience with the following is important:o Typescripto Angular 11+

HTML 5

CSS (SASS/SCSS)

RESTful API

JSON & XML

At least one JS Testing Frameworkso NGINX and/or Apacheo GIT and Git flow

Dockero Node.js

Webpack

– It will be beneficial to have experience in company Design Systemo Web CI

UX & UI Sketchingo Azure Services

Linux

Microservice Architectures

Javao Mobile Development Experience

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Angular

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

