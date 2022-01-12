Front End Developer

12 months extendable contract
Mandatory Requirements:
Minimum of 5 year working experience in webdevelopment using TypeScript primarily
– Experience with the following is important:o Typescripto Angular 11+
HTML 5
CSS (SASS/SCSS)
RESTful API
JSON & XML
At least one JS Testing Frameworkso NGINX and/or Apacheo GIT and Git flow
Dockero Node.js
Webpack
– It will be beneficial to have experience in company Design Systemo Web CI
UX & UI Sketchingo Azure Services
Linux
Microservice Architectures
Javao Mobile Development Experience
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- Angular
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree