Front End Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading search platform serving both local and international clients, seeks the coding expertise of a Front End Web Developer to join its team building cutting-edge websites, backend systems and mobile applications. You will require 3 or more years Web Development experience including working in an Agile team. Your tech toolset should include HTML5, CSS3, LESS, SASS, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, Git/SVN & SEO. You will also need experience with image authoring, understand cross-browser compatibility and have Responsive Web Development skills. If you’re all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

3 or more years experience in Web Development.

Experience working in an Agile team.

South African Citizenship.

Expertise

Web markup, including HTML5, CSS3.

Server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS.

Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery.

Asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.

Image authoring, to be able to perform adjustments on an images.

Understand cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Familiarity with code versioning tools, such as Git/SVN.

Understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them.

Responsive web development skills.

Advantageous

Knowledge of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as AngularJS, KnockoutJS, React etc.

Adobe Photoshop, Gimp and/or Illustrator.

Sketch/Invision.

