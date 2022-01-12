Glenn du Toit appointed as Acer country manager

Glenn du Toit has been promoted from GM to country manager of Acer Africa.

Du Toi has been part of the Acer team for six years, and was appointed GM of Acer Africa in April 2020. Prior to this, he served as head of consumer business for Acer Africa, overseeing the expansion of Acer’s business into the African market.

As GM, Du Toit empowered his team to grow Acer Africa into an industry leader in education, retail, e-sports, and enterprise edge solutions in the creation of a strong culture of shared consciousness.

In his new role, he will be focusing on growing Acer’s brand equity in various sectors of the industry while ensuring the Acer culture of creativity and user-focused approach remains central.

Du Toit comments: “I have been working in various sectors of the technology industry for over 20 years and, as the way we interact with our world and each other is becoming increasingly digital, it means that we need to constantly assess our priorities and ways of doing business to not only remain relevant to our customers, but to make a greater impact too.

“Having spent the largest portion of my career outside of the IT industry means that I have a wider view of how other industries and multinationals operate on a global scale. I think the team at Acer, and some of our existing customers, will agree when I say that it will not be business as usual at Acer.

“Acer is constantly looking for avenues in the empowering of people, from employees and business owners to students and gamers with a new generation of innovative devices.

“It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to lead a multinational technology company in South Africa,” he adds. “I look forward to this journey, and I will continue to empower my team to make a difference, each day, and build both their own and Acer’s values.”