Linux Engineer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forIntermediate Linux EngineerProfessionals with 3 – 5+ yearsof solid development experience in Linux Engineeringand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Responsibilities:

Check if SFTP to clients(DXC and Accuity) was run successfully.

Ensuring that data Overwrites itself

Checking logs on Task

Scheduler and WINSCP to get information on failed scripts

Stop running Scripts on-task Scheduler

Run test cases on a daily basis (Production, Development, Quality Assurance).

Run test cases on Vapsure (Production and Quality Assurance)

Ensure all Transactions test cases are run successfully

Convert XML to DC

Provide guidance and support were necessary regarding XML received

Troubleshoot a request when there is an error and provide guidance to the team.

Technical skills required:

Application Support

SOAP(Simple Object Access Protocol) Services

WSDL(Web Service Description Language)

XML(Extensible Markup Language)

XSD File

Java EE

SQL

EAR file deployment

Tibco Administration

Linux

WINSCP

SFTP

Test Tool( SOAPUI)

Microsoft Server 2012 (OS)

