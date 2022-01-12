Linux Engineer at Reverside

Intermediate Linux Engineer Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forIntermediate Linux EngineerProfessionals with 3 – 5+ yearsof solid development experience in Linux Engineeringand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
- Check if SFTP to clients(DXC and Accuity) was run successfully.
- Ensuring that data Overwrites itself
- Checking logs on Task
- Scheduler and WINSCP to get information on failed scripts
- Stop running Scripts on-task Scheduler
- Run test cases on a daily basis (Production, Development, Quality Assurance).
- Run test cases on Vapsure (Production and Quality Assurance)
- Ensure all Transactions test cases are run successfully
- Convert XML to DC
- Provide guidance and support were necessary regarding XML received
- Troubleshoot a request when there is an error and provide guidance to the team.
Technical skills required:
- Application Support
- SOAP(Simple Object Access Protocol) Services
- WSDL(Web Service Description Language)
- XML(Extensible Markup Language)
- XSD File
- Java EE
- SQL
- EAR file deployment
- Tibco Administration
- Linux
- WINSCP
- SFTP
- Test Tool( SOAPUI)
- Microsoft Server 2012 (OS)