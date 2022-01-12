Linux Engineer at Reverside

Jan 12, 2022

Intermediate Linux Engineer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forIntermediate Linux EngineerProfessionals with 3 – 5+ yearsof solid development experience in Linux Engineeringand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

  • Check if SFTP to clients(DXC and Accuity) was run successfully.

  • Ensuring that data Overwrites itself

  • Checking logs on Task

  • Scheduler and WINSCP to get information on failed scripts

  • Stop running Scripts on-task Scheduler

  • Run test cases on a daily basis (Production, Development, Quality Assurance).

  • Run test cases on Vapsure (Production and Quality Assurance)

  • Ensure all Transactions test cases are run successfully

  • Convert XML to DC

  • Provide guidance and support were necessary regarding XML received

  • Troubleshoot a request when there is an error and provide guidance to the team.

Technical skills required:

  • Application Support

  • SOAP(Simple Object Access Protocol) Services

  • WSDL(Web Service Description Language)

  • XML(Extensible Markup Language)

  • XSD File

  • Java EE

  • SQL

  • EAR file deployment

  • Tibco Administration

  • Linux

  • WINSCP

  • SFTP

  • Test Tool( SOAPUI)

  • Microsoft Server 2012 (OS)

