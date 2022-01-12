Mid-Level Back-End Java Developer – Global Wealth Fintech – Remote – R850k PA

This is one of the UK’s finest and the world’s largest financial service – focusing on wealth management products across: banks, insurers, and asset managers to help consumers better achieve their financial goals. Clients span the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia.

The role calls for Mid-level Back End Java Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting an investing platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design.

Desired Skills:

Java EE

AWS

OOP

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position